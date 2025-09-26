/devops

People's Bank of China opens digital yuan operation centre in Shanghai

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) opened a digital yuan (e-CNY) international operations centre in Shanghai, in a move to drive CBDC innovation.

“The evolution of monetary and payment systems in the digital era is a historical inevitability,” PBOC Deputy Governor Lu Lei stated in a conference on Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post.

Lei outlined three platforms to globalize and expand China’s CBDC operations, including a cross-border digital payments platform that will utilise the e-CNY, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform.

Lei expanded that the centre will also push Shanghai closer to becoming a CBDC and digital payments hub, facilitating the development of the digital yuan, cross-border payments, and investment.

People's Bank of China

