People's Bank of China opens digital yuan operation centre in Shanghai

On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) opened a digital yuan (e-CNY) international operations centre in Shanghai, in a move to drive CBDC innovation.

2 Likes 0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

“The evolution of monetary and payment systems in the digital era is a historical inevitability,” PBOC Deputy Governor Lu Lei stated in a conference on Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post.

Lei outlined three platforms to globalize and expand China’s CBDC operations, including a cross-border digital payments platform that will utilise the e-CNY, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform.

Lei expanded that the centre will also push Shanghai closer to becoming a CBDC and digital payments hub, facilitating the development of the digital yuan, cross-border payments, and investment.