/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ebury to resurrect IPO

Santander-backed Ebury is reportedly reviving plans for an initial public offering in London at a valuation of $2 billion.

  0 Be the first to comment

Ebury to resurrect IPO

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The firm, which provides cross-border payment services for SMEs, has pencilled in the second quarter of 2026 to resurrect an initial public offering of the business, according to Sky News.

Its original plan to go public earlier this year was derailed by the market volatility caused by President Donald Trump's global tariffs regime.

In 2019, Santander agreed to pay £350 million to acquire a 50.1% majority stake in the company, which has since been rolled into the Spanish bank's PagoNxt payments platform.

Sky says that Santander will be unwilling to green-light the IPO if the firm is valued at less than $2 billion.

Banks, including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Peel Hunt, have been engaged to work on the deal.

Sponsored [Webinar] Financing & Delivering Resilient Infrastructure: Discover SustainableFinance.Live’s 2025 Hackathon
 

Share

 
 
 
1
 

Related Company

Banco Santander Ebury

Channels

/payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Ebury appoints Goldman Sachs to lead UK IPO

/payments

Ebury explores £2bn London listing

/identity

Ebury advances marketplace ambitions with stake in LoopingOne

/payments

Ebury buys Bexs to expand international payments to Brazil

/people

HSBC innovation lead Louise Chan joins Ebury as COO

[On-Demand Webinar] The Next Big ISO 20022 Migration: Structured AddressesFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] The Next Big ISO 20022 Migration: Structured Addresses

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept