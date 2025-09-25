Ebury to resurrect IPO

Santander-backed Ebury is reportedly reviving plans for an initial public offering in London at a valuation of $2 billion.

The firm, which provides cross-border payment services for SMEs, has pencilled in the second quarter of 2026 to resurrect an initial public offering of the business, according to Sky News.



Its original plan to go public earlier this year was derailed by the market volatility caused by President Donald Trump's global tariffs regime.



In 2019, Santander agreed to pay £350 million to acquire a 50.1% majority stake in the company, which has since been rolled into the Spanish bank's PagoNxt payments platform.



Sky says that Santander will be unwilling to green-light the IPO if the firm is valued at less than $2 billion.



Banks, including Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Peel Hunt, have been engaged to work on the deal.