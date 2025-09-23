French fintech Defacto raises €16 million

French embedded ending platform Defacto has raised €16 million in a Series B funding round led by Citi Venture and La Maison Partners.

Defacto provides embedded lending via API, allowing businesses on B2B marketplaces and e-commerce platforms to offer short-term credit to their customers.



The firm last raised $16 million in June 2022 and secured a $167 securitization line in July 2023 with Citi and Viola Credit.



Prior to this Series B round, Defacto had raised over $30 million in total funding, according to Dealroom.



The firm plans to use the capital to significantly increase its lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Europe.



It is targeting a tenfold increase in its lending volume, aiming to reach €10 billion over the next four years by expanding services to more industrial companies.



