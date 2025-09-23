French fintech Defacto raises €16 million

French embedded ending platform Defacto has raised €16 million in a Series B funding round led by Citi Venture and La Maison Partners.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Defacto provides embedded lending via API, allowing businesses on B2B marketplaces and e-commerce platforms to offer short-term credit to their customers.
The firm last raised $16 million in June 2022 and secured a $167 securitization line in July 2023 with Citi and Viola Credit.
Prior to this Series B round, Defacto had raised over $30 million in total funding, according to Dealroom.
The firm plans to use the capital to significantly increase its lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Europe.
It is targeting a tenfold increase in its lending volume, aiming to reach €10 billion over the next four years by expanding services to more industrial companies.