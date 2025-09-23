CommerzVentures backs AI reporting platform Sunhat

CommerzVentures has led a €9.2 million Series A funding round for Sunhat, a German AI-native compliance platform that helps enterprises automatically validate and share ESG and vital non-ﬁnancial data.

Sunhat’s AI platform helps companies turn ESG and compliance data into instant, veriﬁed, ready-to-send proof for customers, investors, lenders, and regulators.



The startup cites recent research showing that employees spend an average of 360 hours every year searching for documentation, while half of digital workers say they cannot easily locate what they need to do their jobs.



Sunhat says that enterprises face constant demands from stakeholders for data and documentation to back claims. Whether it’s policies, certiﬁcates, audit records, ESG data, or compliance records, they all require verifying, approving and presenting in the exact format each stakeholder requires.



While the need for proof isn’t new, its scale now overwhelms legacy systems, claims the vendor. Customers demand supply chain veriﬁcation, investors request ESG data, and rating agencies require compliance documentation. Large enterprises receive and respond to thousands of requests every month, each with its own framework, format, and deadline. The volume and variation of these demands translates into ineﬃcient manual work for teams.



Sunhat's answer is a platform powered by "Proof AI", an engine trained on insights from thousands of successful questionnaires, audits, and assessments. Proof AI Agents connect to the systems enterprises already use and capture new information the moment it appears, check for recency and completeness, and alert owners before anything expires or becomes invalid.



“Too many companies lose deals just because they can’t move fast enough,” says Paul Morgenthaler, managing partner, CommerzVentures. “We backed Sunhat because it turns that pain into an advantage. Proof AI knows what proof is needed and has it ready, so teams can respond instantly and conﬁdently. That speed wins business.”