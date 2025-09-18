DWS embarks on $2 billion sale of data centre business

Deutsche Bank's asset management division, DWS, is reputed to be preparing to divest its data centre operations, NorthC in a sale expected to exceed €2 billion

0

NorthC, majority-owned by DWS infrastructure funds, was formed in 2020 through the merger of two Dutch operators, the Datacenter Group and NLDC, acquired by the German asset manager the previous year.



The company runs more than 20 sites across the Netherlands, Germany and Switzerland, renting out server space for clients that include IT providers, government bodies and healthcare organisations.



The move to offload the business comes just weeks after NorthC acquired six data centres in Germany and the Netherlands from Colt Technology Services.



Torch and Evercore are advising DWS, which is 80 per cent owned by Deutsche Bank, according to people cited by the FT.