Lloyds deploys Broadcom tech to support data centre consolidation

Lloyds Banking Group will deploy VMware Cloud Foundation from Broadcom to support its data centre consolidation strategy.

The deal extends an existing mainframe relationship with broadcom, with the aim of establishing a resilient foundation for the UK lender's digital banking services.

The adoption of VMware will provide a consistent operating model across the bank's private cloud environment, combining the flexibility of public cloud with the security, performance and cost-efficiency of on-premises infrastructure.

The platform will support traditional, modern and AI-driven applications with unified operations, governance and controls. As part of the deal, Broadcom will also deliver professional services and training to Lloyds’ engineering teams.

Broadcom’s mainframe technology will continue to underpin Lloyds’ mission-critical workloads.

“Upgrading our infrastructure allows us to continue to provide fast and reliable digital banking for our customers, whether they’re making payments, applying for a loan, or checking their balance,” says Ron van Kemenade, group chief operating officer at Lloyds Banking Group. “It means our customers get a first-class service today, with a platform that can easily scale and support new products and innovations in the future.”

