Singapore to ban access to banking services and mobiles for convicted scammers

Singapore is introducing new rules that will restrict access to banking services and mobile phone lines for convicted scam mules.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), and Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) say the new measures will restrict access to facilities which could be exploited to facilitate scams, such as financial, telecommunications and Singpass/Corppass services.

In the first half of 2025, there were 19,665 scam cases reported in Singapore, with losses amounting to $456.4 million.

Scammers rely heavily on local bank accounts and telephone lines to carry out the scams, purchasing them from individuals seeking to make easy and quick money.

Authorities says 15% of telephone line subscribers in 2025 who allowed their subscribed lines to be used for scams, are repeat mule offenders, with over 11,000 lines subscribed.

The restrictions being introduced will be applied retrospectively to local individuals who had previously been dealt with for mule-related offences, and those still under investigation.

Alongside the removal of banking access and mobile airtime, repeat offenders who commit scam-related offences will also face more severe judicial penalties, including imprisonment.

