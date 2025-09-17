WorkFusion raises $45m for financial crime compliance AI agents

WorkFusion, a fintech building AI agents for financial crime compliance, has raised $45 million in a funding round led by Georgian.

WorkFusion pivoted from its automation and intelligent document processing roots in 2022 to focus on delivering AI agents that automate the highly manual, error prone and document-heavy work processes for financial crime compliance operations.



Today, its technology is deployed at banks around the world, including 10 of the top 20 banks, and automates over one million alert hits, saving 5,000 FTEs per day.



The firm claims that its agents reduce manual work and allow FCC operations teams to scale capacity by 3-5X in job functions such as sanctions screening alert review, adverse media monitoring, transaction monitoring investigations, onboarding, Know Your Customer refresh, enhanced due diligence/high risk review and fraud alert review.



Adam Famularo, CEO, WorkFusion, says: "We were one of the first technology companies to focus on creating AI Agents that did a specific job role within a vertical industry. Today our pre-built AI Agents are saving customers about 40,000 hours a day of manual work. The type of work that humans are incapable of doing tirelessly, at scale, and with extremely high quality.



"And this is still just the beginning. We are now positioned for considerable growth as the market is ready for widespread adoption."