HSBC Private Bank to equip client-facing staff with AI

HSBC Private Bank is to roll out OpenAI's Large Language Model to client facing staff, investment counsellors and product specialists to provide quality market insight and personalised investment strategies to high net worth customers.

Built by the bank's in-house developers, Wealth Intelligence is designed to analyse and summarise the bank’s research reports and external news feed, currently comprising more than 10,000 data sources.



With the bank’s open product platform, growing volume of third party product information will also be progressively integrated in the knowledge base.

Lavanya Chari, head of wealth and premier Solutions, HSBC, says: “AI adoption is one of our core strategic pillars for enhancing our client experience at scale. By harnessing AI’s analytical power and data delivery speed, we continue to upskill our wealth management talent, transform our workflows and client journeys to support our clients in making better data-driven decisions to achieve their goals.”



In the next stage, Wealth Intelligence will be capable of screening and identifying suitable products for the bank’s wealth management teams to discuss investment options and asset allocation recommendations with clients.



Following an initial roll out in Hong Kong and Singapore, the platform will be progressively scaled to more markets globally.

