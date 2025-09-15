/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

China-Indonesia cross-border QR payment linkage pilot launches

UnionPay International (UPI) is piloting a cross-border QR payment linkage between China and Indonesia.

  0 Be the first to comment

UPI and partners are carrying out a sandbox phase that enables selected users from China's mainland make QR payments with the UnionPay and Alipay apps at over 40 million merchants in Indonesia that use the country's QRIS unified QR.

Meanwhile, pilot merchants in the UnionPay and Alipay networks in the Chinese mainland can also accept QR payments from 22 mainstream Indonesian mobile payment apps.

Payments will be settled in the respective local currencies as the participants bid to smooth the cross-border payment process for residents of both countries while helping merchants broaden their customer base.

The test, carried out under guidance from the two countries' central banks, is being restricted to whitelisted participants and merchants but the linage is expected to be fully rolled out by the end of the year.

/payments

