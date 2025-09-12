Eloquent AI raises $7.4m to automate FS customer support

Eloquent AI, a startup focused on customer support automation for financial services, has launched its AI Operator platform and closed a $7.4 million seed round.

The round, led by Foundation Capital with participation from EJF Ventures, Duke Capital Partners, Zeno Ventures and Y Combinator, closed in just three days and was 12x oversubscribed.



Founded by entrepreneur Tugce Bulut and machine learning professor Dr Aldo Lipani, Eloquent AI is building an AI Operator designed to automate customer operations for regulated financial institutions.



Unlike traditional chatbots or generic AI agents that are limited to addressing FAQs, Eloquent AI’s Operators claims to automate entire workflows end-to-end — including tasks like fraud investigations, dispute resolution, and KYC/AML reviews — with full auditability and compliance.



The platform is powered by Oratio, a proprietary multimodal LLM trained on regulated financial workflows. Operators use browser-control technology and computer vision to observe how human agents work across internal systems, then mirror those actions — no APIs, prompting, or engineering work required.



Eloquent says that CX teams simply show the AI Operator how tasks are done, explaining in natural language or demonstrating the process onscreen. The Operator learns and executes the workflow independently, securely navigating internal tools just like a human would.



The startup is claiming that financial institutions can automate up to 96% of customer operations with its technology — cutting costs, accelerating response times, and boosting accuracy.



“We’re finding the cliché of financial institutions being laggards in tech adoption to be substantially overstated,” says Bulut. “These organisations are often overwhelmed with compliance requirements and backlogged customer ops. The desire to address these issues is certainly there, it’s just that, until now, the solution hasn’t been.”