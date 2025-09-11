/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Alipay's agentic AI tech goes live with coffee ordering app Luckin

Singaporean mobile coffee ordering app Luckin Coffee has integrated with Alipay's AI agent for agentic ordering and payments via a conversational interface.

  0 Be the first to comment

Alipay&#39;s agentic AI tech goes live with coffee ordering app Luckin

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

In a chat with Lucky's AI-based app, after consumers select their drinks, they can simply say “place order”. Following identity verification, payment is processed instantly without leaving the conversation — mimicking a natural interaction with a barista.

Previously, AI agents could assist with ordering but required users to be redirected to a separate payment confirmation page. The new experience keeps the entire flow in one conversation.

The feature, now live in Luckin Coffee’s mobile app and its Alipay mini-program in China, applies Alipay’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, introduced in April 2025, as an underlying technology. By enabling merchants and AI developers to integrate Alipay’s payment services into AI agents, the MCP server supports secure ransaction capabilities within AI-driven applications.

Sponsored [On-Demand Webinar] The Multi-Cloud Imperative: Creating Successful Strategies for Payments Resilience
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Alipay

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Related news

/ai

Citi and US Bank customers get first access to Mastercard Agent Pay

/ai

Ant unit debuts agentic AI payments tech

/ai

PayPal leads funding round in agentic AI firm Kite

/ai

Wells Fargo enlists Google Cloud for agentic AI play

/ai

Ant International ships Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit

/ai

EBAday 2025: Who’s afraid of agentic AI?

/ai

Google launches agentic shopping experience

/ai

Visa unveils agentic commerce and stablecoin plays

/ai

Mastercard and PayPal make agentic commerce plays

/ai

Agentic AI: Citi GPS explores future of finance in the ‘do it for me’ economy

[Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising RiskFinextra Promoted[Webinar] From Friction to Function: Optimising Onboarding in an Age of AML, AI and Rising Risk

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept