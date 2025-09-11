Alipay's agentic AI tech goes live with coffee ordering app Luckin

Singaporean mobile coffee ordering app Luckin Coffee has integrated with Alipay's AI agent for agentic ordering and payments via a conversational interface.

In a chat with Lucky's AI-based app, after consumers select their drinks, they can simply say “place order”. Following identity verification, payment is processed instantly without leaving the conversation — mimicking a natural interaction with a barista.



Previously, AI agents could assist with ordering but required users to be redirected to a separate payment confirmation page. The new experience keeps the entire flow in one conversation.



The feature, now live in Luckin Coffee’s mobile app and its Alipay mini-program in China, applies Alipay’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, introduced in April 2025, as an underlying technology. By enabling merchants and AI developers to integrate Alipay’s payment services into AI agents, the MCP server supports secure ransaction capabilities within AI-driven applications.