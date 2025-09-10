Scalable Capital is now a bank

Digital wealth management platform and online broker Scalable Capital has been granted authorisation by the ECB to conduct deposit and lending business as a fully-fledged bank.

Supervised by BaFin and the Deutsche Bundesbank, the banking licence enables Scalable Capital to provide all investment and banking services from a single source: alongside responsibility for account management, trading, clearing, settlement, and custody, Scalable Capital will now also accept client funds as deposits and conduct lending business.



Florian Prucker, founder and co-CEO of Scalable Capital, says: “Our strength lies in our unique, fully vertically integrated business model. We develop our technology ourselves and serve the entire value chain with our own full banking licence. This allows us to be there for our clients efficiently and securely.”



Clients of Scalable Capital can trade 8,000 stocks, 2,500 ETFs, and 3,500 funds and other exchange traded products, private equity investments and cryptocurrencies and earn interest on their cash acounts. Over €30 billion is held on the platform by more than one million customers.



With the banking licence unders it belt, the firm now plans to grant loans between €1,000 and €100,000 via a new credit offering with variable interest rates of between 3.24% p.a. and 4.24% per annum.



The granting of the licence comes just months after the business sealed a €155 million equity financing round.