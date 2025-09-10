EasyJet founder launches bitcoin app

The founder of low-budget airline easyJet is entering the crypto sector through the launch of an easyBitcoin app.

Powered by on-chain finance infrastructure specialist Uphold, the app aims to make it simple and affordable for new users to buy, sell, hold bitcoin as well as earn rewards on their balances.



It is initially launching in the US, with the UK to follow later this year.



The app is the latest venture from easyGroup, the private investment vehicle of Greek-Cypriot entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou, best known for the no-frills airline he founded in the 1990s.



Says Haji-Ioannou: "For too long, investing in bitcoin has felt like an exclusive club, out of reach for the general public with very high transaction costs. With the easyBitcoin.app, we're aiming to change that and provide simple access via your mobile phone, great value and a focus on earning bitcoin rewards whether you're buying or simply holding bitcoin."



The firm cites research from Opinion Matters as evidence that bitcoin is now seen as a mainstream investment option. The survey of US adults shows that 88% trust bitcoin to grow their money over the next decade and that the crypto is a top three investment choice of 39%.