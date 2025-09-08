Walmart's OnePay becomes latest fintech to offer mobile plans

Walmart-backed OnePay has teamed up with Telecom-as-a-Service platform Gigs to become the latest fintech to launch its own mobile phone plan.

OnePay Wireless, a plan that costs $35 a month for unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network, will be available via the OnePay app from this week, according to CNBC.



Created by retail giant Walmart in 2021, OnePay serves millions of customers, offering a suite of banking, credit, and payments products — including cashback debit, high-yield savings, installment loans, a digital wallet, and domestic and international peer-to-peer payments.



Earlier this year, it added credit cards to its portfolio via a partnership with issuer Synchrony.



OnePay is not the only fintech to go down the mobile plan route in search of revenue diversification: BNPL player Klarna enlisted Gigs for a similar service in the US earlier this year.



German neobank N26 has partnered Vodafone to offer its customers a plan, while Revolut recently invited users in the UK and Germany to join a waitlist for its offering, and British challenger Monzo is also set to enter the fray.