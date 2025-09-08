Walmart's OnePay becomes latest fintech to offer mobile plans

Walmart-backed OnePay has teamed up with Telecom-as-a-Service platform Gigs to become the latest fintech to launch its own mobile phone plan.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OnePay Wireless, a plan that costs $35 a month for unlimited 5G data, talk and text on the AT&T network, will be available via the OnePay app from this week, according to CNBC.
Created by retail giant Walmart in 2021, OnePay serves millions of customers, offering a suite of banking, credit, and payments products — including cashback debit, high-yield savings, installment loans, a digital wallet, and domestic and international peer-to-peer payments.
Earlier this year, it added credit cards to its portfolio via a partnership with issuer Synchrony.
OnePay is not the only fintech to go down the mobile plan route in search of revenue diversification: BNPL player Klarna enlisted Gigs for a similar service in the US earlier this year.
German neobank N26 has partnered Vodafone to offer its customers a plan, while Revolut recently invited users in the UK and Germany to join a waitlist for its offering, and British challenger Monzo is also set to enter the fray.