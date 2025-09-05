PayPal gives users early access to Perplexity AI browser

PayPal and Venmo users in some countries are being offered early access to Perplexity's new AI-powered web browser.

PayPal and Venmo customers in the US and unnamed other markets will be able to skip the waitlist for the Comet browser through a free 12-month trial of Perplexity Pro valued at $200.



Launched in July, Comet integrates AI outfit Perplexity's tools directly into web browsing, providing an integrated AI assistant, native answer-focused search, and product comparisons.



Ryan Foutty, VP, business, Perplexity, says: "The Comet browser is like a personal shopper and personal assistant all in one, so we're excited that PayPal users will have early access to Comet."



Diego Scotti, GM, consumer group, PayPal, adds: "It's exciting to deliver offers and tools that our customers request most, meeting their needs and helping them navigate their financial lives with greater simplicity, added convenience, and even more rewards."



Perplexity Pro is one of the first offers made available to customers directly in PayPal's new subscriptions hub, a single destination to view and manage recurring subscription payments. Users can sign up for the package directly in the PayPal app.