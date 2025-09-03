/artificial intelligence

Kapital doubles valuation to become Latin America's first AI unicorn

Mexico City-based AI-powered platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) Kapital has raised up to $100 million in a Series C funding round that doubles the firm's valuation to $1.3 billion.

The round was led by Tribe Capital and co-led by Pelion Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Marbruck Ventures, and True Arrow.

Kapital was built as a technology-first bank, helping SMBs in Mexico and Colombia access capital and manage operations, loans, and cash flow efficiently. The firm has secured 300,000 customers and a balance sheet of $3 billion.

Rene Saul, CEO, Kapital, says: "By taking a regulatory-first approach and ensuring each step in our expansion is aligned with policymakers, Kapital is setting a new standard for tech-enabled banking in the region."

