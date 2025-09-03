Kapital doubles valuation to become Latin America's first AI unicorn

Mexico City-based AI-powered platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) Kapital has raised up to $100 million in a Series C funding round that doubles the firm's valuation to $1.3 billion.

