Caixabank enables Apple Pay installment payments in Spain

CaixaBank Payments & Consumer, a specialist consumer financing and payment methods subsidiary, tackles card payments in the Iberian market, with a fleet of more than 34 million cards, more than 16 million customers and a share of 31% in invoicing purchases.

CaixaBank has become the first financial entity in Spain to offer installment payments over Apple Pay. The capability is being offered to CaixaBank customers with a MyCard card or eligible Visa or Mastercard credit cards looking to split online or in-app purchase payments.

When checking out with Apple Pay using iPhone and iPad, users can select their eligible credit card, and then tap Pay Later to view their available installment plans. Users can then select the installment plan of their choice ranging from two to 12 months, depending on their card conditions, and complete the checkout process through Apple Pay.

This announcement is a development of what was introduced in 2022, when the bank started to offer ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ options through its mobile app.

Recently, CaixaBank also launched Tap To Pay on iPhone, which enables businesses in Spain to accept in-person payments, without any additional hardware or payment terminals needed. Caixabank was also the first bank in Spain to commit to NFC mobile payments.