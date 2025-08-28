/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.

Wealthsimple buys investment research platform Fey

Canada's Wealthsimple has acquired investment research platform Fey. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2021, Montreal-based Fey has built an investing platform with advanced AI tools that help traders with financial analysis.

The startup's trader-focused design, along with earnings analysis, natural language stock screening, and a real-time personalised news feed are coming to Wealthsimple.

Toronto-based Wealthsimple, which has three million customers and holds over $80 billion in assets, says Fey helps it bridge the gap between basic trading apps and complex brokerage platforms.

"Fey’s design-forward sensibility and technology gives us a leap forward in delivering the most intuitive trading experience in Canada, one that’s simple enough for new investors and powerful enough for sophisticated traders,” says Polly D’Arcy, VP, design, Wealthsimple.

