Wealthsimple buys investment research platform Fey

Canada's Wealthsimple has acquired investment research platform Fey. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 2021, Montreal-based Fey has built an investing platform with advanced AI tools that help traders with financial analysis.
The startup's trader-focused design, along with earnings analysis, natural language stock screening, and a real-time personalised news feed are coming to Wealthsimple.
Toronto-based Wealthsimple, which has three million customers and holds over $80 billion in assets, says Fey helps it bridge the gap between basic trading apps and complex brokerage platforms.
"Fey’s design-forward sensibility and technology gives us a leap forward in delivering the most intuitive trading experience in Canada, one that’s simple enough for new investors and powerful enough for sophisticated traders,” says Polly D’Arcy, VP, design, Wealthsimple.