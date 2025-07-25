/payments

Samsung Wallet adds in-store instalment payments

Samsung has teamed up with Splitit to let users of its mobile wallet use their existing credit to split in-store payments into instalments.

Directly integrated into the Samsung Wallet, the feature lets shoppers link an eligible Mastercard or Visa credit card, which can be used for instalment payments at the point-of-sale with no credit check.

The service will roll out this month on a host of Samsung Galaxy handsets in about 20 US states, including Colorado, Illinois and New Mexico.

Nandan Sheth, CEO, Splitit, says: "For the first time in the US, in-store card-linked instalments are available at scale through Samsung Wallet."

