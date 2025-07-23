PNC partners Coinbase to bring crypto services to clients

PNC Bank has struck a deal with Coinbase to bring crypto services to the Main Street lender's clients and institutional investors.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Coinbase's Crypto-as-a-Service platform will enable PNC buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies through their bank accounts.



The partnership also sees PNC provide "select banking services" to the cryptocurrency giant.



William Demchak, CEO, PNC, says: This collaboration enables us to meet growing demand for secure and streamlined access to digital assets on PNC's trusted platform."



Brett Tejpaul, head, Coinbase Institutional, adds: "We're thrilled to support their [PNC's] entry into the digital asset market with our leading Crypto as a Service platform, which provides PNC with a powerful set of tools to develop a scalable, high-growth business, built on a foundation of uncompromising security."