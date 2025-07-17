Editorial

AIB promotes CTO to COO amid tech reorganisation

Graham Fagan has been named as the new chief operating officer (COO) at Irish bank AIB.

The move is a promotion for Fagan who was previously chief technology officer (CTO) and will now combine the two roles.

According to the bank, the appointment will unite the technology & data and operations & business services functions into new single function - enterprise delivery

In the expanded role, Fagan will lead the new unit. A member of the executive leadership team since 2023, Fagan has led the bank's overhaul of its technology, data and digital channels as well as the integration of AI across the bank. 

AIB Group Chief Executive Colin Hunt said “I’m very pleased to announce [Fagan's] expanded role," said AIB Group CEO Colin Hunt. "[Fagan] has shown innovation and an ability to deliver in his role as CTO and will continue to do so in enterprise delivery."

 

