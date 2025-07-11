Nationwide taps Microsoft and Accenture for GenAI-powered cybersecurity

Nationwide Building Society has enlisted Microsoft and Accenture for an AI-powered overhaul of its cybersecurity operations.

0

Accenture and Microsoft are co-investing in the development of generative AI-driven cybersecurity tools to help organisations mitigate threats and consolidate technology while optimising operational costs.



The partners have worked with Nationwide on a project that saw the world's largest building society complete a large-scale migration to Microsoft Sentinel to streamline and unify its security infrastructure.



Nationwide tapped into genAI security information and event management capability, co-developed by Accenture and Microsoft, that accelerated the migration of hundreds of terabytes of data.



David Boda, chief security and resilience officer, Nationwide, says: “Accenture’s support in our migration to Microsoft Sentinel has been invaluable to set us up for success. The use of generative AI to enable the migration allowed us to deliver the change more efficiently, in turn freeing up capacity for wider improvement activities.”