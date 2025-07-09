Lloyds to run two-month Data and AI Summer School for employees

Lloyds Banking Group is expecting to play host to tens of thousands of employees at a two-month Data & AI Summer School as part of a commitment to building a digitally-confident workforce.

Earlier this year, the bank forged a landmark partnership with the University of Cambridge to equip senior leaders with the insight and tools to navigate the fast-evolving world of AI. The Summer School builds on this by scaling data and AI learning across the organisation.



Operating across more than 250 sessions, the Summer School features a dynamic mix of formats including expert panels and keynote talks to technical workshops, hackathons and gamified sessions. Topics span the full spectrum of data and AI, including Agentic and Generative AI, data strategy, data visualisation, machine learning, and data management.



To encourage engagement, the programme includes challenges and prizes. Last year, over 44,000 staff took part in the inaugural summer school.



Ranil Boteju, chief data and analytics officer at Lloyds says: “We are delighted that our Data and AI Summer School is back this year, bigger and better than ever before. This is about democratising data and AI across the Group and building confidence, capability and curiosity at every level.”



The initiative is part of Lloyds Banking Group’s broader transformation strategy, backed by a £4 billion investment in technology, data, people and operations. It currently has more than 100 AI use cases in pilot, testing or live, and has established a Centre of Excellence for AI to build deep in-house expertise.







Sessions include:



How Agentic AI is Changing Financial Services



Google’s 6-Hour AI Prompt Engineering in 30 Minutes



The Beautiful Science of Data Visualisation



Data Storytelling with Google



Reinforcement Learning: What Is It?