Hokkoku and Soft Space to roll out SoftPOS tool that supports stablecoin transactions

Hokkoku Financial Holdings is working with Soft Space to develop a SoftPOS product that enables merchants to accept both contactless card payments and regulated stablecoin payments using only a smartphone or tablet.

0

The SoftPOS interface will initally support Tochika, Hokkoku Bank’s Japanese yen deposit-backed stablecoin. Consumers can use Tochituka, a mobile app developed for the stablecoin, to make fast and secure payments to participating merchants.



Shuji Tsuemura, president of Hokkoku FHD, comments: “Hokkoku FHD has continuously focused on promoting cashless and digital payments to drive innovative productivity improvements across the Hokuriku region. We are delighted to collaborate with Soft Space to introduce an innovative touch-first payment service.”



Joel Tay, CEO of Soft Space, adds: This is more than just a mobile payment tool — it’s a real-world example of how digital currency can be used by everyday merchants and consumers. With just a smartphone, businesses can now accept both traditional and next-generation payments in a simple and secure way.”



The service is scheduled to launch in Autumn 2025 and will support major international card networks such as Visa and JCB along with Tochika stablecoin payments.