AI-led RegTech startup Zango raises $4.8 million

London-based Zango AI has raised $4.8 million to overhaul financial compliance systems with AI agents.

The funding round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with addittional participation from South Park Commons, Richard Davies, CEO of Allica Bank, Alan Morgan, former head of Financial Services at McKinsey (EMEA), Mark Ransford, Notion Capital, No Label Ventures and Start Ventures.



Already used by Novobanco in Portugal and UK and EU neobanks, including Monzo and Juni, Zango's regulation-aware AI agents continuously track regulatory updates, identify compliance gaps in real time, and keep firms audit-ready.



The firm is training Large Language Models to transform compliance into a query-based operating systemm, answering questions like: “I want to launch a lending product in [Y] market — what do I need to do?”



Ritesh Singhania, co-founder of Zango, says: "Our AI agents are paired with humans-in-the-loop to ensure 100% accuracy. Peace of mind doesn’t come from a tool; it comes from a result. That’s why we win against consultants — because they don’t just sell software, and neither do we.”



Singhania previously founded ClearGlass, a pension compliance platform, and served as head of technology at Simplitium, which was acquired by Nasdaq. Fellow co-founder Shashank Agarwal co-founded Third Watch, an AI-powered fraud detection startup which was acquired by Razorpay, and led trust and compliance engineering at PhonePe, which is gearing up for India’s largest IPO.



The funds raised will be used to expand teams in London & Bengaluru along with building out the other product modules for an AI-native GRC. Zango also intends to expand into other verticals of financial services as well outside of banking to insurance and asset management.