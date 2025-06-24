Wall Street and crypto firms pump $135 million into Digital Asset

Major players from crypto and traditional finance have joined in a $135 million funding round in Digital Asset, the firm behind the Canton Network blockchain platform for tokenised assets.

1

Led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, the round includes participation from major institutions in both traditional and decentralized finance, including BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Goldman Sachs, IMC, Liberty City Ventures, Optiver, Paxos, Polychain Capital, QCP, Republic Digital, 7RIDGE, and Virtu Financial.



The raise deepens the relationship with several firms who already part of the Canton Network, including, BNP Paribas, DRW, Goldman Sachs, Liberty City Ventures, QCP, and Tradeweb, all of whom have played various roles in either the testing, governance, infrastructure, or app development on the Network since its inception.



Canton has experienced rapid growth over the past year, with nearly 400 ecosystem participants and hundreds of billions of real-world assets on the Network, building upon a substantial deployment of diverse asset classes, including bonds, money market funds, alternative funds, commodities, repurchase agreements (repos), mortgages, life insurance, and annuities.



Yuval Rooz, co-founder and CEO of Digital Asset, comments: “This funding milestone validates the inevitability of what we envisioned years ago: a privacy-enabled public blockchain designed specifically for institutional adoption. Canton is already actively supporting numerous asset classes-from bonds to alternative funds - and this raise will accelerate onboarding even more real-world assets, finally making blockchain’s transformative promise an institutional-scale reality.”