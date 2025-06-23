Fundbox acquihires Vaya founders

Fundbox has bolstered its embedded capital infrastructure for small businesses by acquihiring the founders of Vaya Technologies.

Founded in 2021, Vaya has built an end-to-end embedded lending platform, enabling more than a dozen vertical SaaS companies across the US to launch white-label capital programs for their small business customers.



Now, co-founders Ankit Singh and Soham Sen will take on leadership roles in product and engineering at Fundbox to help with the development of new credit products for the firm ,which has already provided more than $6 billion in capital to over 150,000 SMBs.



“We are looking forward to having the Vaya team onboard. Their expertise in credit infrastructure across geographies, embedded fintech solutions, and vertical SaaS platforms will help Fundbox expand our offerings and better serve our partners globally,” says Prashant Fuloria, CEO, Fundbox.

