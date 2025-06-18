Tensec raises $12m to become Stripe for global trade

Tensec, a startup founded by ex-Rapyd, Meta, and Goldman Sachs executives, has raised $12 million in seed funding to take on the $190 trillion B2B cross-border payments market.

Costanoa Ventures led the round, with participation from Quiet Capital, WillowTree Investments, Cambrian VC, Ignia Partners, Montage Ventures, Renegade Partners, and Endeavor Scale Up Ventures.



Tensec wants to provide global trading companies and their clients access to cross-border real-time payments and transaction banking services that have historically been available only through large financial institutions.



The firm uses AI, real-time payments and a global fintech infrastructure to create a no-integration platform that enables global trading companies to offer FX services, cross-border payments, treasury and more to their SMB clients.



The company is already working with customers who facilitate $10 billion in annual trade volume.



“SMBs drive nearly half of global trade but have long been excluded from the financial tools that larger players rely on,” says Helcio Nobre, CEO, Tensec. “We’re flipping the model by empowering global trading companies to deliver these services directly to their partners — making global commerce faster, cheaper and more accessible.”