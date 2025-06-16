/artificial intelligence

Klarna opens hotline to CEO's AI avatar

Klarna has launched a hotline to an AI avatar of CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski where consumers can provide conversational feedback on product features, issues and suggestions for improvements.

The avatar, trained on Siemiatkowski’s real voice, insights and experiences, had is first outing at the company's recent results presentation, when it delivered fihnancial highlights to investors.

Initially rolling out in the United States and Sweden, the new hotline provides a one-to-one conversational link between customers and Siemiatkowski's AI clone. As well as providing a feedback loop, ‘AI Sebastian’ can also answer questions about Klarna’s vision and mission, and speak about its founding story and journey so far.

Says Siemiatkowski: “For decades, customer feedback has been a dull, tedious exercise with filling out forms, rating experiences on arbitrary scales, and completing surveys no one ever reads. We’re changing that. Our new approach transforms feedback into a natural, real-time conversation that’s both engaging for customers and actionable for our teams. Now, customers can simply speak their minds, and their insights are delivered to the right people internally in real time, for them to fix."

Each conversation generates an instant transcript and concise summary, automatically analyzed by a large language model (LLM), populating an internal live feed and innovation dashboard. Klarna’s product and engineering teams then review the insights to assign priority tasks.

Klarna’s existing AI chatbot manages approximately 1.3 million customer interactions per month—equivalent to the workload of 800 full-time human agents — reducing repeat inquiries by 25% and lowering average resolution times from 12 minutes to under two minutes.

