GrailPay raises $6.7 million for remedial ACH platform

GrailPay, a risk and data platform for bank payments, has secured $6.7 million in funding to expand its suite of tools that make ACH transactions safer and faster.

GrailPay’s platform offers predictive analytics and real-time signals across account enrollment, transaction monitoring, and merchant underwriting.



Based in New York, the company supports over 10,000 businesses in their efforts to secure bank payments against fraud and operational failures to speed up bank payments.



“Credit cards have seen decades of innovation—fraud tooling, risk engines, analytics,” says Will Messina, CEO and co-founder of GrailPay. “But the same hasn’t happened for bank payments. We’re building the modern intelligence layer to unlock the next growth wave of payments tied to a bank account.”



He says the company will use the funds to grow its product and engineering teams, expand go-to-market efforts, and bring new capabilities to its risk models.