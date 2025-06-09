/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

JPMorgan opens Fintech Forward programme in the UK

JPMorgan has opened applications for a new fintech accelerater programme for startups and business founders in the UK.

Developed in conjunction with EY, the Fintech Forward exercise is a 12-week in-person and virtual programme for founders who are applying technology to create scalable solutions within financial services.

Candidate for the programme must have a live product demonstrating market traction, with annual revenues not exceeding £1 million.

Successful applicants will gain access to expert mentorship from bank executives, tailored workshops with industry specialists, such as a two-day offsite at JPMorgan’s technology centre in Glasgow, and opportunities to showcase their business to potential investors and commercial partners. Participants will also have the opportunity to take part in a sponsored trip to Slush in Helsinki, one of the world’s most founder-focused events.

Veronique Steiner, head of Emea innovation economy & head of Emea E-commerce, Technology, Media and Telecom at JPMorgan Payments, says, “At JPMorgan Payments, our north star is to improve the payments ecosystem and transform the movement of information, money, and assets. We’re actively encouraging applications from founders or business leaders who are overcoming obstacles to growing a business, including a lack of proximity to funding and networks, and are addressing the needs of underserved consumers, businesses or communities.”

