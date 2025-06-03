Poland and Thailand set for palm payment rollouts

Fintech Autopay has rolled out a biometric palm-authentication payment system in Poland. Meanwhile, Chinese tech giant Tencent is eying Thailand as a launchpad for its own biometrics-based payments technology in Southeast Asia.

1

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Autopay's HandGo technology does not require a shopper to carry an external device. At the checkout, they scan their palm and a linked card in the firm's app makes the payment.



Andrzej Antoń, CEO, Autopay, says: "The solution will revolutionise shopping, especially in the wellness and sports sectors. To make a purchase, no longer will a smartphone or smartwatch be necessary - the user is only going to need the palm of their hand, as it is unique and cannot be forged or left behind."



Meanwhile, Tencent's cloud unit has set its sights on biometric payments in Thailand, according to local press reports.



The firm is exploring deals with players in the Thai financial services, telecom, retail, education, entertainment and public sectors for its palm technology, Jimmy Chen, VP, Tencent Cloud International tells the Bangkok Post.



Thailand, which has embarked on a digital transformation effort and 'Cloud First' policy, is seen as a gateway to other Asean markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.