Saudi academics create world's fastest quantum random number generator

Research scientists at Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) have reported the fastest quantum random number generator (QRNG) to date based on international benchmarks.

KAUST and KACST claim that their new quantum random number generator (QRNG) is almost 1000 times faster than other generators and much smaller.

This announcement is revolutionary for data management and cybersecurity across the financial services industry because random number generators are crucial for industries relying on security because they provide the foundation for cryptographic keys, which are used to encrypt and secure data.

These keys ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity of sensitive information, making random number generators essential for securing online transactions, communications, and data storage. However, the random number generators currently used are vulnerable because of an intrinsic flaw in their design.

KAUST Professor Boon Ooi, who led the study, explains that "most random number generators are 'pseudo random number generators'. In other words, they seem random, but in reality, they are complicated algorithms that can be solved. QRNGs do not suffer from this concern."

QRNG use quantum mechanics to produce a truly unpredictable random number and the innovation led by scientists at these Saudi universities focused on the fabrication and the post-processing algorithms of the device.

The QRNG dubbed the world's fastest was constructed using micro-LEDs (light emitting diodes) less than a few micrometers in size. This reduces their energy demands and suggests the QRNG are portable, expanding their potential use cases. In addition to this, the National Institute of Standards and Technology is recognised for providing benchmarks to ascertain the quality of randomness.

Dr. Abdullah Almogbel, a contributor of the study who is also a researcher at the Microelectronics and Semiconductors Institute and director of the Center of Excellence for Solid-State Lighting at KACST, says: "KACST, in its capacity as the national laboratory, is committed to advancing applied research that directly supports the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030—particularly in establishing global leadership across strategic sectors, including quantum-enabled innovations. Undertaking such research initiatives is expected to generate substantial value for a wide range of industries and further solidify their global standing."