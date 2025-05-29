Global Payments to sell payroll unit for $1.1bn

Global Payments continues to simplify its business, agreeing to offload its payroll unit to fintech Acrisure for $1.1 billion.

The divestiture is the latest step Global Payments has taken to position itself as a pure play merchant solutions provider, shedding non-core businesses.



In April it agreed a blockbuster deal to buy Worldpay from GTRC and FIS for $22.7 billion while offloading its Issuer Solutions business to FIS for $13.5 billion. Last year, it also sold its medical software business AdvancedMD for $1.13 billion.



"I am pleased with the progress we are making with our transformation program as we move aggressively to simplify our business and enhance value for shareholders," says Cameron Bready, CEO, Global Payments.



In connection with the payroll transaction, Global Payments has entered into a mutual referral agreement and long-term commercial partnership with Acrisure in which it will continue delivering human capital management and payroll offerings to its merchant customers.



Proceeds of the deal - set to close the second half subject to regulatory approval - will be used to return capital to shareholders.