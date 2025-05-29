LexisNexis data breach exposes personal information

LexisNexis Risk Solutions says a data breach at a third-party provider has exposed the personal information of more than 364,000 people.

The breach at a third-party platform used by data analytics outfit LexisNexis for software development occurred in late 2024, says the company in a filing with Maine's attorney general.



Writing to potential victims, the firm says an unauthorised party may have gained access to names, contact information such as phone numbers, postal or email addresses, Social Security numbers, drivers' license numbers or dates of birth.



No financial or credit card information was affected and there is no evidence that the data has been "misused".



LexisNexis has called in external cybersecurity experts and notified law enforcement. It is offering victims two years of free identity protection and credit monitoring services.