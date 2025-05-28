UK fintech Dojo raises $190 million

UK payments technology provider Dojo has secured its first equity raise of $190 million from Vitruvian Partners.

Since its launch in 2021, Dojo's cloud-native payments platform has grown to serve over 140,000 businesses, processing between 6 and 9 million transactions per day.



The company's platform integrates with more than 450 POS systems, offering both in-person and digital payments as well as additional services such as business financing and booking management software.



The investment will be applied to help the firm scale across key European markets where it already has a presence, including Ireland, Italy, and Spain.



Francois Callens, chief financial officer at Dojo, said: “In a short space of time, our game-changing technology and proven customer proposition has enabled us to become the market leader in the UK. Our ambition doesn’t stop here. Dojo has a large and exciting opportunity ahead, and with the support of Vitruvian, we have the investment to deliver on our plans to scale our growth and enable in-person commerce across Europe."