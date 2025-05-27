SEB joins AI factory joint venture

SEB has joined a Swedish consortium building an AI factory with Nvidia.

The consortium consists of SEB, AstraZeneca, Ericsson, Saab, and Wallenberg Investments, who together will build on an AI supercomputer operated by a joint Swedish company.



Marcus Wallenberg, chair of Wallenberg Investments and SEB, says: “Investing in cutting-edge AI infrastructure is a crucial step toward accelerating the development and adoption of AI across Swedish industry. We believe this initiative will generate valuable spillover effects - by enabling upskilling, fostering new collaborations, and strengthening the broader national AI ecosystem.”



The intention is that the first phase of the deployment will use Nvidia’s latest generation super scalable technology, making it the largest enterprise AI supercomputer in Sweden once operational. It will be used to run compute-heavy AI workloads, speeding up processes such as training domain-specific AI models and large-scale inference, including reasoning AI.



The initiative aims to establish a next generation AI compute infrastructure that is both a production facility and a reference installation, unlocking new possibilities for AI adoption.



Jonas Ahlström, chief operating officer & deputy president & CEO at SEB, says: “We will accelerate AI deployment across SEB to enable strategic leaps in our service to customers and to drive innovation in productivity and speed of delivery.



“Having access to cutting-edge AI resources and compute power in Sweden and being part of the design of this infrastructure is an important component in preparing the bank for the future. Our co-operation with external partners, including public cloud providers, continues and we view an ecosystem approach as key in achieving our AI ambitions.”