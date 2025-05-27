ACI Worldwide rolls out centralised payments hub

ACI Worldwide is bringing together account-to-account (A2A), card payments and AI-driven fraud prevention on a unified cloud-native platform, ACI Connetic.

The centralised platform includes Swift cross-border payments, RTGS payments including Target2, SEPA Instant RT1 and TIPS payments, with the addition of more capabilities planned.



The firm is collaborating with the Bank of England, Pay.UK, ECB, EBA Clearing, and Stet, as well as Swift, the Federal Reserve and The Clearing House, to integrate their payment flows.



The product is designed to make it simpler, faster and more cost-effective for banks and financial institutions to move away from siloed systems by providing access to multiple payment rails via a single hub.



“We built ACI Connetic to give banks a future-proof foundation to meet the ever-increasing demand for faster, smarter and secure payments,” says Scotty Perkins, head of product for banking and intermediaries at ACI Worldwide. “Built for scalability, intelligence and resilience, ACI Connetic empowers banks to reduce complexity, accelerate product innovation and deliver new solutions to their customers in an unprecedented way and at unprecedented speed.”



ACI will be showcasing Connetic at EBAday 2025, Europe’s annual summit for the leading payments and transaction banking executives.