ING Belgium launches 'check the call' fraud feature

Following success in the Netherlands, ING is rolling out its 'check the call' fraud feature to customers in Belgium.

'Check the call’ allows customers to instantly verify whether someone claiming to be an ING employee is legitimate.



It is designed to combat the growing threat of bank helpdesk fraud, in which scammers impersonate bank representatives over the phone to deceive victims.



Launched in the Netherlands last year, over 10,00 customers use it each month, helping to cut helpdesk fraud by 43% in 2024.



Peter Adams, Belgium CEO, ING, says: Sadly, an increasing number of Belgians are being targeted by criminals pretending to be bank employees. I’m proud that with check the call, we can help customers recognise and prevent fraud."