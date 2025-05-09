/cryptocurrency

New Hampshire becomes first US state to establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

This week, Governor Kelly Ayotte signed House Bill 302 into law, paving the way for NH'S Treasury to allocate up to 5% of public funds to these assets. The legislation is based on a plan by pro-Bitcoin non profit Satoshi Action Fund.

Announcing the decision on X, Governor Ayotte said: "New Hampshire is once again First in the Nation! Just signed a new law allowing our state to invest in cryptocurrency and precious metals."

As reported in The Hill, the metals and assets must have a market cap of more than $500 billion, and bitcoin will be the asset used to fill the stockpile.

Earlier this year, US President Trump signed an executive order creating a government reserve of bitcoin and a stockpile for other digital assets.

What NH has passed is different to the order US President Trump signed earlier in 2025, where the US government is required to use bitcoin already seized by federal law enforcement while disrupting financial crimes to establish the reserve.

A week ago, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the bill that would have allowed the state to invest in bitcoin using seized funds.

In Arizona, the legislation known as Senate Bill 1025 passed the state House in a narrow 31–25 vote, but Hobbs struck the bill down when it reached her. 

In a statement, Hobbs said: "The Arizona State Retirement System is one of the strongest in the nation because it makes sound and informed investments. Arizonans' retirement funds are not the place for the state to try untested investments like virtual currencу."

Florida also pulled two crypto reserve bills from its legislative session, while Oklahoma, South Dakota, Montana, North Dakota, Pennsylvania and Wyoming also rejected similar legislation.

This news follows reiterations by the Trump administration that these strategies will not create extra costs for taxpayers.

Further, Trump’s artificial intelligence and crypto czar David Sacks has said that the US government is estimated to own about 200,000 bitcoins, worth more than $17 billion. However, a full audit needs to be completed to confirm the number.

