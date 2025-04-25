Nasdaq and AWS unveil capital markets infrastructure blueprint

Nasdaq and AWS have joined forces to bring the benefits of cloud to market operators around the world.

The partners say their blueprint will empower market operators to enhance liquidity, facilitate capital flows, and drive growth, while upholding the highest level of performance, security and resilience.



It promises to do this bringing together AWS, exchange, and trading participant infrastructure in a common location in order to meet resilience, security, proximity and latency demands.



In addition, Nasdaq is offering its latest generation marketplace technology platform, Eclipse, offering cloud-ready applications and globally standardised APIs with interoperability across the full trade lifecycle.



Finally, a services deployment model offers market operators access to both companies’ capital markets expertise to help reduce operational heavy lifting.

Nasdaq’s Nordic markets are first to adopt the blueprint alongside expanded modernisation partnerships with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and Mexico’s Grupo BMV.



Adena Friedman, CEO, Nasdaq, says: “The unique combination of Nasdaq’s technology expertise and AWS’s advanced infrastructure enables us to solve the industry’s most complex challenges that have hampered the growth and scalability of markets around the world.



"By reducing complicatedness, friction, and fragmentation we are fortifying the financial system with greater connectivity and resilience and enabling a new era of economic growth and prosperity.”