16 game-changing startups to pitch at EBAday’s Fintech Zone in Paris

EBAday, the premier conference for payments and transaction banking executives, set to take place on 27-28 May 2025 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, will yet again feature a dedicated Fintech Zone where 16 innovative startups have been selected to showcase their products to senior decision-makers in the European payments industry.

This annual event, jointly hosted by the Euro Banking Association (EBA) and Finextra, welcomes organisations from across the financial services sector, across payment processing, fraud prevention, cross-border transactions, and data analytics.

Each EBAday Fintech Zone finalist will showcase their product in person at the Paris event and be in with the chance to be crowned winner at the 20th Anniversary event.

The 16 startups selected for the EBAday 2025 Fintech Zone are:

• A352 SARL: Payment solutions for the evolving needs of financial institutions.

• Adhara Ltd: Blockchain-based solutions to enhance cross-border payments and liquidity management.

• Authologic: Identity verification services to streamline customer onboarding processes.

• Bankify Oy: AI-driven tools to optimise banking operations and customer experiences.

• Cavefish: Transaction platforms to safeguard digital payments and reduce fraud risks.

• Consilient Inc: Data analytics solutions to improve decision-making in financial services.

• Instnt: Identity verification services to enhance customer acquisition and compliance.

• Izi Payments Limited: Payment integration solutions for e-commerce platforms.

• KM2 FinCrime Limited: Financial crime detection and prevention technologies.

• Open Finance AI: AI-based personalised financial advisory services.

• pAIscreen Limited: AI-driven screening tools to enhance regulatory compliance.

• StopCrime GmbH: Technology to prevent and detect financial crimes.

• Tell Money Limited: Platforms for transparent and efficient financial transactions.

• ToriiPay: Cross-border payment solutions to simplify international transactions.

• Track A Payment (formerly Adnitio): Tools to track and manage payment processes effectively.

• Trustfull: Secure and compliant solutions for digital identity verification.

These startups were selected by our expert panel of judges based on their innovative solutions and their potential to disrupt the financial technology landscape.

They will join EBAday 2025, where they will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders and present their products during pitching sessions in a dedicated area for the competition.

The winner will receive an article highlighting their concept on Finextra.com, a FinextraTV interview, and 'Fintech Zone Winner' social media assets.

The 20th EBAday promises to be a pivotal event for fintech innovators and banking professionals, fostering collaboration and showcasing the future of payments technology.

Registration is now open for those looking to engage with the brightest minds in the industry.