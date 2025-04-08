Mondu expands B2B payment network across Europe with Payin3 and Lemonway

Berlin-based Mondu is expanding its distribution across Europe through new partnerships with Payin3 and Lemonway, providing businesses and marketplaces with the same ease and convenience of consumer payments and buy now, pay later options.

As a well-established flexible payment provider to consumers in the Dutch market, Payin3 has partnered with Mondu to bring the same flexibility and smooth checkout experience to business buyers.



Levergaging its EMI licence, Mondu will be able to provide more flexibility to business buyers in the Netherlands through the partnership, benefiting from access to Payin3's PSP networky.



Malte Huffmann, co-founder and Co-CEO of Mondu, comments: “Our integration with Payin3 is part of our commitment to providing merchants and their business buyers with enhanced payment flexibility, which is crucial for scaling their operations effectively.”



Mondu has also partnered with Lemonway, a French modular payment platform that simplifies payments for marketplaces and alternative finance platforms.



B2B marketplaces are the fastest-growing B2B digital sales channel, estimated at more than €338 billion in 2024. The number of B2B marketplaces in Europe has grown from around 20 in 2010 to over 300 in 2024, reflecting a rapid expansion over the past decade.



“Our collaboration with Lemonway plays an important role in our mission to simplify and enhance B2B transactions for marketplaces and platforms across Europe. By combining our innovative payment solutions with Lemonway’s expertise, we are setting new standards in marketplace payments,” says Huffmann.