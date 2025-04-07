Lloyds' embedded finance head Lee Dunne departs for payabl.

Payabl. has appointed Lee Dunne, former head of emebedded finance at Lloyds Banking Group, as banking lead.

At Lloyds, Dunne led the development and implementation of embedded financial products into enterprise clients’ existing services. Before Lloyds, his career included senior roles at Divido, Barclays, and Worldpay.



Established in 2011, with offices in Germany, Netherlands, Cyprus, and the UK, payabl. offers a comprehensive range of payment products, including card acquiring, business accounts, integration to over 300 local payment methods, and POS terminals.



Dunne's appointment follows the launch of payabl. Business Accounts, a multi-currency Iban account designed to help businesses manage international transactions efficiently. Dunne will focus on on enhancing paybl.'s partnership network to better serve businesses operating across global markets.



Says Dunne: "Payabl. is at the forefront of transforming how businesses manage their financial operations. With the recent expansion of Business Accounts, we are providing companies with the flexibility and tools they need to transact globally with ease. I look forward to working with the team to build on this success and further develop our financial solutions, with announcements on the near horizon."