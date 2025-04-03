Wise shares jump on upgraded forecasts

Shares in money transfer firm Wise jumped six percent in early morning trading as it posted preliminary figures ahead of its capital markets day event.

The firm, which will report its full year results in June, says it expects to post 21 per cent growth in active customers to 15m and a 16 per cent boost to underlying income, generating £1.4 billion in proceeds.



Wise says its pre-tax profit margins are at the top-end of guidance, with underlying income growth hitting 15 to 20 per cent in the 2026 financial year and a healthy underlying profit before tax (PBT) margin of 13-16%.



Over the past 14 years, Wise has moved over £0.5 trillion across borders on behalf of customers who now trust it to hold £20 billion of their money.

The firm has been heavily investing in its infrastructure to gain direct acess to payment rails in key markets, with Japan the latest to go live.

In its first half results presentation in November, Kristo Kaarmann, co-founder and chief executive officer, said Wise has set its sights on crossing the billion pounds transaction processing barrier and moving trillions of pounds across the world.