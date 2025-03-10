Zocks raises $13.8m for AI-driven financial advisor client intelligence

Zocks, an AI-driven client intelligence platform for financial advisors has raised $13.8 million in a Series A funding round led by Motive Ventures.

Lightspeed Venture Partners, Expanse Venture Partners, Entrée Capital, and 14Peaks joined the round, which follows a $5.5 million seed.



Zocks describes itself as a privacy-first AI-platform for financial advisors that analyses conversations with clients to capture key information.



The firm builds comprehensive household-level client profiles by synthesising information, then automatically identifies action items and fills out forms. It also integrates with existing CRM systems while maintaining privacy standards and claims to save advisors an average of 45 minutes per client meeting.



Since launching in early 2024, Zocks has onboarded over 1000 advisory firms and established partnerships with fintechs Wealthbox, Redtail, and Practifi.



The funding will be used to further develop its AI agents that automate time-intensive workflows, such as email responses, account applications, and form processing. Zocks will also introduce advanced analytics features and explore expansion into Europe.



Mark Gilbert, CEO, Zocks, says: "The future of wealth management belongs to advisors who can harness unstructured client data and turn it into real-time intelligence. This investment allows us to accelerate AI-driven innovation, expand our team, and deepen our integrations, ensuring that Zocks remains as the industry’s most advanced solution for client intelligence and workflow automation."