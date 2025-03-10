/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

AmEx to buy expense management software provider Center

American Express has entered into an agreement to acquire expense management software provider Center. Financial terms were not disclosed.

  0 Be the first to comment

AmEx to buy expense management software provider Center

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Center's corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates manual accounting tasks, and streamlines travel booking and expensing.

AmEx says that the software, together with its own corporate and small business cards, will aim to create a seamless expense management platform that delivers more value across the commercial card payments process.

Raymond Joabar, group president, global commercial services, AmEx, says: “By integrating Center’s outstanding talent and technology, we can save our customers time and money and strengthen our leadership position in commercial card payments.”

Sponsored [New Report] AI Strategies for Scalable, Secure and Compliant Banking
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

American Express

Channels

/payments /wholesale banking

Keywords

cards mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud PreventionFinextra Promoted[New Report] Risk-based Authentication: Enhancing Security and User Experience in Fraud Prevention

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept