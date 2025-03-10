AmEx to buy expense management software provider Center

American Express has entered into an agreement to acquire expense management software provider Center. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Center's corporate card and connected software gives businesses real-time visibility into all employee spending, automates manual accounting tasks, and streamlines travel booking and expensing.



AmEx says that the software, together with its own corporate and small business cards, will aim to create a seamless expense management platform that delivers more value across the commercial card payments process.



Raymond Joabar, group president, global commercial services, AmEx, says: “By integrating Center’s outstanding talent and technology, we can save our customers time and money and strengthen our leadership position in commercial card payments.”