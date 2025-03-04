Turkish investment bank BankPozitif taps Taurus for crypto custody

Turkish digital investment bank BankPozitif has teamed up with Swiss blockchain startup Taurus for a push into crypto.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The bank is rolling out Taurus' digital asset custody platform for cryptocurrencies, tokenised assets, and digital currencies, available in hot, warm, and cold configurations.



It is also implementing the vendor's blockchain node and indexing infrastructure, enabling connectivity to both public and permissioned blockchains.



The partnership arrives as Turkish authorities advance regulatory frameworks for digital assets, which BankPozitif hopes will create new opportunities for early adopters.



Erkan Kork, chairman, BankPozitif, says: "By implementing Taurus' cutting-edge infrastructure, we're positioning BankPozitif to meet growing institutional demand for digital asset services."

