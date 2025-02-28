Behavox buys Mosaic Smart Data

AI insights company Behavox has acquired Mosaic Smart Data, a vendor that helps financial institutions extract actionable intelligence from their transaction data. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mosaic Smart Data’s software enhances liquidity discovery and decision-making in Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities (FICC) markets. It aggregates all transaction data from across the organisation as well as external sources, normalising it, and applying AI models to extract actionable insights.



The technology is deployed across five continents by global capital markets institutions, including marquee clients such as JPMorgan and ING.



Behavox began life as a provider of AI to monitor employees' behaviour at financial services companies. It has since added a regulatory archiving offering and an AI-powered knowledge and policy management system.



Mosiac's technology will be used for a trade surveillance offering which is currently going through customer testing pending release later on the year.



Erkin Adylov, CEO, Behavox, says: “We are thrilled to welcome the Mosaic Smart Data team to Behavox and excited about the enhanced capabilities our integrated offering will deliver to customers."